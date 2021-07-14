Caroline Polachek Shares New Song “Bunny Is a Rider”: Listen

Caroline Polachek is back with a new song. It’s called “Bunny Is a Rider,” and she co-produced it with frequent collaborator Danny L Harle. Give a listen to the single below.

“‘Bunny Is a Rider” is a summer jam about being unavailable,” Polachek remarked in a statement. “Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold of. Maybe it’s a fantasy, maybe it’s a bad attitude. But anyone can be bunny, at least for three minutes and seventeen seconds. The song features a scorching bass performance from producer Danny L Harle, plus his baby daughter’s first vocal cameo.”

On Sunday, September 12, Polachek is performing at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 at Union Park in Chicago, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.



