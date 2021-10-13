Cassandra Jenkins Announces Outtakes Collection (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

Cassandra Jenkins released her second album An Overview on Phenomenal Nature earlier this year. On November 19, Ba Da Bing Records will release a collection of alternate takes, outtakes, and a new song culled from that album’s sessions. It’s called, appropriately enough, (An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature. Listen to “Hailey (Premix)” below.

(An Overview on) An Overview on Phenomenal Nature:

01 Michelangelo (Demo)

02 New Bikini (First Take)

03 Crosshairs (Interlude)

04 Ms. Cassandra

05 American Spirits

06 Hailey (Premix)

07 Ambiguous Norway (Instrumental)

08 Hard Drive (Security Guard)