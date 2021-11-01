Cat Power Announces Tour, Covers Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power”: Listen

Cat Power is heading out on a full band tour in 2022. The dates take her across North America in support of her new covers album Covers, which is out January 14 via Domino. Following her Frank Ocean cover, today she has shared her rendition of the song “Pa Pa Power” by Ryan Gosling and Zach Shields’ band Dead Man’s Bones. Listen to it below.
“I started playing this solo in 2012 (originally more dissonant and trance-y), when the Occupy Wall street protests were going on,” Cat Power said in a statement. “Occupy was bunkering down and saying, ‘This shit’s fucking fucked up.’ And helping citizens be a voice in their local government. They got a lot of good things done, but the American media killed the movement. I felt like this song was relative to that. The American media has always penalized any sort of social progressiveness and is always the first to express conservative rhetoric against something that is beneficial to the nation. I’d open with this song on the 2013 China tour. ‘Burn the streets, burn the cars.’”
The album features covers of songs by Iggy Pop, Bob Seger, the Replacements, Nick Cave, Billie Holiday, and more.
Cat Power:
01-16 Albany, NY – Empire Live
01-18 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
01-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
01-20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
01-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
01-24 Atlanta, GA – Eastern
01-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
01-27 Houston, TX – House of Blues
01-28 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
01-29 Austin, TX – Emo’s
01-31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
02-02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
02-04 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
02-05 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
02-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
02-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox
02-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
02-10 San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre
02-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre
04-19 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall
04-21 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
04-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
04-23 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
04-25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
04-26 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
04-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
04-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
04-30 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
05-01 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
05-03 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
05-05 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
05-06 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre