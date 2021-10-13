Cate Le Bon Announces New Album Pompeii, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

01 Dirt on the Bed

02 Moderation

03 French Boys

04 Pompeii

05 Harbour

06 Running Away

07 Cry Me Old Trouble

08 Remembering Me

09 Wheel

Cate Le Bon:

02-06 Woodstock, NY – Colony

02-08 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02-09 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Great Hall

02-14 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

02-16 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02-17 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

02-20 San Luis Obispo, CA – The SLO Brew Rock Event Center

02-24 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

02-26 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

03-14 Southampton, England – Engine Rooms

03-15 London, England – Hackney Empire

03-16 Manchester, England – Albert Hall

03-17 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 TV Studio

03-18 Belfast, Ireland – Empire Music Hall

03-19 Dublin, Ireland – The National Concert Hall

03-21 Liverpool, England – Arts Club

03-22 Leeds, England – Irish Centre

03-23 Birmingham, England – The Mill

03-28 Lille, France – L’Aeronef

03-29 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie

03-31 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne

04-01 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

04-02 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur

04-03 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz

04-05 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

04-06 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher

04-07 Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan

04-08 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatre

04-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Small Vega

04-11 Brussels, Belgium – AB Box

04-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

