Cate Le Bon Announces New Album Pompeii, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

01 Dirt on the Bed
02 Moderation
03 French Boys
04 Pompeii
05 Harbour
06 Running Away
07 Cry Me Old Trouble
08 Remembering Me
09 Wheel
Cate Le Bon:
02-06 Woodstock, NY – Colony
02-08 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
02-09 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
02-11 Toronto, Ontario – The Great Hall
02-14 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
02-16 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
02-17 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
02-20 San Luis Obispo, CA – The SLO Brew Rock Event Center
02-24 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
02-26 Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
03-14 Southampton, England – Engine Rooms
03-15 London, England – Hackney Empire
03-16 Manchester, England – Albert Hall
03-17 Glasgow, Scotland – SWG3 TV Studio
03-18 Belfast, Ireland – Empire Music Hall
03-19 Dublin, Ireland – The National Concert Hall
03-21 Liverpool, England – Arts Club
03-22 Leeds, England – Irish Centre
03-23 Birmingham, England – The Mill
03-28 Lille, France – L’Aeronef
03-29 Paris, France – La Maroquinerie
03-31 Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne
04-01 Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F
04-02 Schorndorf, Germany – Manufaktur
04-03 Leipzig, Germany – UT Connewitz
04-05 Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
04-06 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtspeicher
04-07 Stockholm, Sweden – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan
04-08 Oslo, Norway – Parkteatre
04-09 Copenhagen, Denmark – Small Vega
04-11 Brussels, Belgium – AB Box
04-12 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
