Cautious Clay Announces Debut Album Deadpan Love, Shares Video for New Song “Karma & Friends”: Watch

Cautious Clay’s first full-length album arriving this summer. It’s called Deadpan Love and it’s out June 25 via The Orchard. The singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist has also shared the LP’s new song “Karma & Friends.” Check out the music video, as well as LP art and tracklist, below.

Deadpan Love includes “Agreeable,” “Roots,” and “Dying in the Subtlety,” which Cautious Clay released as singles last year. He released an EP titled Table of Context in 2019, the same year Taylor Swift sampled Cautious Clay’s earlier track “Cold War” for her song “London Boy.”

For the new album, Cautious Clay collaborated with co-writers like Tobias Jesso Jr., Jim-E Stack, and Daniel Nigro. Deadpan Love also features the Saba collaboration “Strange Love.”

Deadpan Love:

01 High Risk Travel

02 Shook

03 Karma & Friends

04 Strange Love [ft. Saba]

05 Box of Bones

06 Agreeable

07 Dying in the Subtlety

08 Why Is Your Clay So Cautious?

09 Artificial Irrelevance

10 Whoa

11 Wildfire

12 Spinner

13 Roots

14 Bump Stock