Cautious Clay to Play Pop-Up Shows on a Truck in Philadelphia

Pitchfork is pleased to announce the latest installment of Toyota Music Den Tours, a new series to ease bands and audiences back into experiencing live music safely. In Philadelphia on Saturday, June 12, Cautious Clay will take part in the second of two Toyota Music Den Tours produced with Pitchfork. The event will stream on Pitchfork’s YouTube and homepage on June 30. Times will be announced at a later date.

Cautious Clay will play a series of short sets on a flatbed truck, pulled by a Toyota Tundra, which will travel to various undisclosed locations around Philadelphia. Cautious Clay will roll to each location in a Toyota C-HR. The event kicks off in the afternoon, and you can catch Cautious Clay at some of Philly’s most beloved venues, attractions and patios, shining a light on spaces affected by the pandemic.

Cautious Clay’s debut album, Deadpan Love, is out June 25.