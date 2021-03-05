CFCF Announces New Album Memoryland, Shares New Song “Life Is Perfecto”: Listen

Montreal producer Mike Silver is self-releasing a new CFCF album: Memoryland, the follow-up to 2019’s Liquid Colours, is out April 9. The full album features appearances by fellow Montreal music group No Joy and Kero Kero Bonito frontwoman Sarah Bonito. Take a listen to the new track “Life Is Perfecto” below and check out the album artwork and full tracklist, too.
Prior to Liquid Colours, Silver and pianist Jean-Michel Blais teamed up for a collaborative ambient album, Cascades.
Memoryland:
01 welcome.WAV
02 Life Is Perfecto
03 Nostalgic Body
04 Model Castings [ft. No Joy]
05 suburbilude
06 Punksong
07 Night/Day/Work/Home
08 Gravure Idol
09 i regret the jet-set
10 Self Service 1999
11 Slippery Plastic Euphoric
12 After the After
13 dirty
14 End-Curve of Forgetting
15 Heaven [ft. Sarah Bonito]
16 the ultraviolet room