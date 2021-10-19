Chai Announce 2022 North American Tour

Chai have announced that they’re heading out on a headlining tour of North America in 2022. The band will also be opening for Mitski for her forthcoming tour. Find the dates below.
Chai released their new album Wink earlier this year. Read Pitchfork’s feature “Chai on How Mac Miller, Booksmart, and Lullabies Inspired Their New Album.”
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Chai:
02-04 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
02-05 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club
02-06 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
02-09 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace
02-11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
02-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
02-13 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage
02-15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere
02-17 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *
02-18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *
02-19 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *
02-21 Birmingham, AL – Iron City *
02-22 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre *
02-24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn) *
02-25 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *
02-26 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater *
02-28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *
03-02 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *
03-03 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *
03-04 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *
03-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *
03-07 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
03-09 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *
03-10 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *
03-12 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
03-13 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
03-15 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
03-17 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
* with Mitski