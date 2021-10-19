Chai Announce 2022 North American Tour

Chai have announced that they’re heading out on a headlining tour of North America in 2022. The band will also be opening for Mitski for her forthcoming tour. Find the dates below.

Chai released their new album Wink earlier this year. Read Pitchfork’s feature “Chai on How Mac Miller, Booksmart, and Lullabies Inspired Their New Album.”

Chai: Wink Together North America Tour

​​02-04 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

02-05 Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

02-06 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

02-09 Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace

02-11 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

02-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

02-13 Washington, D.C. – Union Stage

02-15 Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

02-17 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel *

02-18 Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

02-19 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern *

02-21 Birmingham, AL – Iron City *

02-22 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre *

02-24 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn) *

02-25 Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory *

02-26 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater *

02-28 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

03-02 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *

03-03 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *

03-04 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

03-05 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater *

03-07 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

03-09 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

03-10 Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

03-12 Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

03-13 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

03-15 San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

03-17 Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

* with Mitski