CHAI Remix MICHELLE’s “FYO”: Listen

CHAI have remixed a track by the New York–based collective MICHELLE, sharing a new version of “FYO” with a colorful video. Check it out below.
MICHELLE first released “FYO” in late January, and the track addresses the difficulties of navigating multiracial identities. The band shared a brief statement about working with CHAI on the track:
CHAI’s rework of “FYO” breathes new life and sound into what it means to grow up in a certain state of limbo. To connect audiences and languages across the world in this way, to this particular track, means a lot to us as a band and we hope for our listeners too.
CHAI shared their own thoughts on the collaboration:
We can’t get enough of the romantic and nostalgic sounds of MICHELLE! They are like all we listened to this year! WE LOVE YOU MICHELLE♡♡♡!!♡♡♡ I’d say waking up first thing in the morning and listening to MICHELLE is the best! ♡⭐︎♡ Crazy how I added them to my playlist and the next thing I know we get a phone call about a collaboration! And without hesitation of course, we said “YES!” immediately. ♡♡ And this song we did together… it’s super relaxing right?! ♡♡ MICHELLE’s amazing vibes are what’s most striking and WE LOVE IT! They possess something that we don’t and that’s what we admire most♡♡
MICHELLE released their debut record HEATWAVE in 2018, returning in 2020 with the singles “SUNRISE” and “UNBOUND.”