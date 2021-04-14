CHAI Share New Anime Theme Song “Let’s Love”: Watch the Video

CHAI have shared the music video for a new song, “Let’s Love.” The non-album single serves as the theme song for the new anime Dinosaur Biyori. The show’s cute dinosaur characters make appearances in the trippy visual, as do animated versions of CHAI. Watch the video below, animated by MIRAI FILM.

CHAI’s first album for Sub Pop, WINK, is due out May 21. The Japanese quartet have released several singles to date, including “Action,“ “Maybe Chocolate Chips,” and “Nobody Knows We Are Fun.” Earlier this month, they released a remix of New York music collective MICHELLE’s “FYO.”

Read our Rising feature, “Meet Chai, the Eclectic Japanese Rock Band Redefining What It Means to Be Cute.”