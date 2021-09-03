Chance the Rapper Joins Smoko Ono, Joey Purp, Yxng Bane on New Song “Winners”: Listen

Chance the Rapper, Joey Purp, and East London rapper Yxng Bane have joined Chicago producer Smoko Ono on the new track “Winners.” According to a press release, the single will appear on Smoko Ono’s debut album, set for a 2022 release via Payday Records. Listen to “Winners” below.

Smoko Ono took part in Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day songs “Eternal,” “Hot Shower,” “Handsome,” and “Sun Come Down.” Earlier this year, Chance released a video for “The Heart & the Tongue.” Joey Purp’s next mixtape UpLate—his first release since 2018’s Quarterthing—is out September 24.