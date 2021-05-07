Chance the Rapper Shares Trailer for New Magnificent Coloring World Concert Film: Watch

Back in 2016, Chance the Rapper hosted the inaugural Magnificent Coloring World event in Chicago before embarking on the Magnificent Coloring World Tour. The event and tour were in support of his then-new mixtape Coloring Book. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of all the proceedings, Chance is readying the Magnificent Coloring World concert film. Watch the teaser trailer below.

Jake Schreier directed Magnificent Coloring World, which is produced Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures. The movie will be released this summer exclusively through AMC Theatres, according to a press release.

Revisit “Chance the Rapper’s Magnificent Coloring World Brightens Up Chicago” on the Pitch.