Chance the Rapper Shares Video for New Song “The Heart & the Tongue”

Chance the Rapper has shared a video for a new song called “The Heart & the Tongue.” Take a look below.

Since releasing his studio album The Big Day in 2019, Chance the Rapper has hosted Saturday Night Live and Quibi’s short-lived Punk’d reboot, more recently sharing the new single “The Return.” He’s also made several guest appearances on other tracks, including Justin Bieber’s “Holy,” Brandy’s “Baby Mama,” and G Herbo’s “PTSD.” He’s currently embroiled in a legal battle relating to disagreements around The Big Day with his former manager Pat Corcoran, counter-suing Corcoran for breach of contract in February.