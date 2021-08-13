Charli XCX and Saweetie Join Joel Corry and Jax Jones on New Song “Out Out”: Listen

Dance producers/DJs Joel Corry and Jax Jones have recruited Charli XCX and Saweetie for a new track called “Out Out.” The track is built around a sample of Belgian artist Stromae’s ubiquitous 2010 hit “Alors On Danse.” Take a listen to that below.

Charli XCX recently debuted her own podcast, Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever, with a new solo single called “Good Ones” coming out in September. In May, Saweetie released the music video for “Fast (Motion).” Her debut studio album Pretty B*tch Music is forthcoming.