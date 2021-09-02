Charli XCX Shares Video for New Song “Good Ones”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a brand new song. It’s called “Good Ones” and it’s her first new solo single since last year’s How I’m Feeling Now. In a statement, Charli XCX said, “The ‘Good Ones’ video sees me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.” Watch the “Good Ones” music video, co-directed by Hannah Lux Davis and filmed in Mexico, below.

“Good Ones” is produced by Oscar Holter. Charli XCX also said in her statement, “The first single of my new chapter embraces all that my life has to offer in today’s world—fame, glamour, inner demons, and global hits.”

Charli XCX announced “Good Ones” in August along with the launch of her new podcast Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever. Elsewhere in multimedia endeavors, she appeared at 100 Gecs’ Minecraft music festival and released a documentary about the making of How I’m Feeling Now. She’s also appeared as a guest on several tracks, teaming up with the likes of 100 Gecs, Bladee, and Elio. She joined A. G. Cook for “Xcxoplex” in May, and the two collaborated again on an update of Lady Gaga’s “911” for a new remixed edition of Chromatica.