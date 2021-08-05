Charli XCX to Host Best Song Ever Podcast

Charli XCX is hosting her very own podcast: Charli XCX’s Best Song Ever debuts August 9 on BBC Sounds before a general release a week later. Guests including Christine and the Queens, Caroline Polachek, Beabadobee, and Mark Ronson will discuss the music that shaped their lives, embarking on winding conversations to determine the “best song ever” for various life scenarios, like a breakup or impromptu singalong.

Also set to feature are Ziwe, Tove Lo, Addison Rae, Benny Drama, Barbie Ferreira, and Bowen Yang. “Good Ones,” the first single from Charli’s follow-up to How I’m Feeling Now, will follow on September 3.

In a press release, Charli said:

The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music. Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favorite creative people. In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more.

The podcast was produced by Max O’Brien and Amy Lee for Novel Productions.

Read about Pop 2 in Pitchfork’s anniversary feature “The History of Pitchfork’s Reviews Section in 38 Reviews.”