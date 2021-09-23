Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul Share Video for New Song “Thank You”: Watch

Charlotte Adigéry and her frequent collaborator Bolis Pupul have shared a new song together. Soulwax co-wrote and co-produced the track, which is called “Thank You.” Listen to it below.

Based in Ghent, Pupul and Adigéry most recently joined forces on the single “Bear With Me (and I’ll stand bare before you).” They also worked together on Adigéry’s Zandoli EP, released in 2019.

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul are performing at Pitchfork Music Festival London and Pitchfork Music Festival Paris. Get Pitchfork London tickets here and Pitchfork Paris tickets here.