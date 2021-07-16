Chart Numbers and Sales Figures Banned in Grammy “For Your Consideration” Ads

The Recording Academy has updated its book of rules and guidelines, adding new criteria regarding “For Your Consideration” ads seen by voters, Billboard points out. The new parameters for the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards state that FYC communications may not include “chart numbers, number of streams, sales figures, or RIAA awards.” Billboard notes that this language was not in last year’s guidebook. Find the updated list of rules and guidelines here.

In a section titled Voter Code of Conduct, the guide states that “voters shall not allow their choices to be suggested, directed or influenced by anything other than their own analysis of merit, including, but not limited to: personal friendships, company loyalties, regional preferences, or sales volume/popularity.” The removal of chart numbers and sales figures from FYC ads suggests that the Recording Academy wants voters to focus solely on the merits of nominated recordings rather than their market success.

In May, the Recording Academy named Harvey Mason jr. as the new President and CEO. Mason had been in the position on an unpaid, interim basis since 2020, following the removal of former head Deborah Dugan. Last month, the Recording Academy reached an agreement with Dugan over her departure.

