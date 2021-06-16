Chicano Batman’s Bardo Martinez Announces Debut Solo Album

Chicano Batman frontman Bardo Martinez has announced his debut solo album: Everywhere Reminds Me of Space, released under the mononym Bardo, is out July 23 via Bardo’s own label Yemayá Sol Records. Check out the first offering “Patterns of Being” below.

Of his new album, Martinez said in a statement:

I walk the Earth in search of a place, Everywhere Reminds Me of Space. This lyric from the song “Neon Light” made its way to become the title of this sonic menagerie that took me years to transform into a coherent body of work. With this record I wanted to showcase the beats and spoken word cinematic vision quests along with some tunes I had stashed away in the vault. A little casio keyboard, a maestro echoplex, and my monophonic synths were tracked all over the record in order to keep it together. Many artists delve into the ether with existential quandaries about life, love, and nature; I am no exception. Looking up and around is what keeps me sane; after all, it’s only gravity that keeps us grounded.

Chicano Batman are set to hit the road in support of their latest album Invisible People later this year. Martinez had previously released a Bardo single called “Cartoon Romance” in late 2019.

Everywhere Reminds Me of Space:

01 Take My Hand

02 All Into the Red

03 Monday Morning

04 Miles Under Water

05 Sun Woman

06 Interlude

07 Patterns of Being

08 Neon Light

09 How the Rhythm Came to Be

10 Saturn

11 New Day