Chicano Batman’s Bardo Martinez Announces Debut Solo Album

Chicano Batman frontman Bardo Martinez has announced his debut solo album: Everywhere Reminds Me of Space, released under the mononym Bardo, is out July 23 via Bardo’s own label Yemayá Sol Records. Check out the first offering “Patterns of Being” below.
Of his new album, Martinez said in a statement:
Chicano Batman are set to hit the road in support of their latest album Invisible People later this year. Martinez had previously released a Bardo single called “Cartoon Romance” in late 2019.
Read Pitchfork’s interview with Chicano Batman’s Carlos Arévalo in “19 Artists on Their Favorite Independent Music Venues.”
Everywhere Reminds Me of Space:
01 Take My Hand
02 All Into the Red
03 Monday Morning
04 Miles Under Water
05 Sun Woman
06 Interlude
07 Patterns of Being
08 Neon Light
09 How the Rhythm Came to Be
10 Saturn
11 New Day