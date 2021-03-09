Chika Covers Billie Eilish’s “my future”: Listen

Chika is nominated for the Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammy Awards, and, ahead of the ceremony, she’s covered a song by last year’s winner, Billie Eilish. Listen to Chika’s cover of “my future,” as well as a new version of her own song “U Should,” below.

“I picked ‘my future’ by Billie Eilish as my [Best New Artist] cover for Spotify because the song is beautiful and presents an interesting opportunity to talk about where I am as an artist, especially on the heels of this nomination,” CHIKA said in a statement. “My present is moving so fast that each passing moment is practically the future already. And I’m in love with the ride I’m on.”

Chika released her first Warner Records EP, Industry Games, in March 2020. Her most recent single, “FWB,” came out in December.