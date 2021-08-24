Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, and Shawn Mendes to Perform at MTV VMAs 2021

MTV has announced four new 2021 Video Music Awards performers: Chloe Bailey (of Chloe x Halle), Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes, and Twenty One Pilots will join a lineup that already includes Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, and Machine Gun Kelly. Find the announcement below.

According to a press release, Chloe Bailey (who is known mononymously as Chlöe) will be making her “solo debut,” by performing the song “Have Mercy.” The song will apparently feature on her forthcoming album. Earlier this year, without her younger sister and musical partner Halle Bailey, Chlöe released a cover of “Feeling Good,” which she also performed on Good Morning America.

Doja Cat performed at last year’s Video Music Awards, singing a medley of “Say So” and “Like That.” Shawn Mendes performed at the VMAs in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Twenty One Pilots last played the VMAs in 2015, taking the stage with A$AP Rocky.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on September 12 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.