Chlöe Performs “Have Mercy” on Fallon: Watch

Chlöe—aka Chloe Bailey of sister duo Chloe x Halle—was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She came through with a performance of “Have Mercy,” which she also recently performed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Chlöe, joined by a small string ensemble, introduced her Fallon performance by saying, “Good evening, everyone. Thank you for coming out. I would like to perform the ‘Big Booty’ Sonata in C-sharp minor. Thank you.” Watch below.

Chloe x Halle released their sophomore studio album Ungodly Hour last year. Read about Ungodly Hour in Pitchfork’s list of “The 50 Best Albums of 2020.”



