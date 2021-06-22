Chris Brown Being Investigated for Battery After Allegedly Hitting a Woman

Chris Brown has been accused of hitting a woman during an argument in a Los Angeles home, as NBC News reports. According to NBC News, Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of an altercation at a home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, June 18. The incident is being investigated as a battery and will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, an LAPD spokesperson told NBC News. As of Tuesday, June 21, the case had yet to be referred.

Last year, Brown settled a 2018 sexual assault lawsuit stemming from an alleged incident at his home from 2017. His ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran successfully filed for a five-year restraining order against him in 2017. Prior to that, Brown served probation after pleading guilty to the felony assault of Rihanna in 2009.

If you or someone you know have been affected by domestic abuse, we encourage you to reach out:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

http://thehotline.org

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)