Chris Brown Will Not Face Criminal Charges in L.A. Battery Case

Chris Brown will not face criminal charges for allegedly hitting a woman in Los Angeles back in June, as TMZ reports. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office declined to file any misdemeanor charges “due to insufficient evidence,” a spokesperson for the office tells Pitchfork.

Pitchfork has reached out to Chris Brown’s representatives for comment.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of an altercation at a home in the San Fernando Valley on Friday, June 18. Shortly after, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office began to investigating the incident for a potential battery case.

