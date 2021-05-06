Chris Cornell’s Family Settles Malpractice Suit With His Former Doctor

Chris Cornell’s family reached a confidential settlement with the doctor caring for the singer at the time of his death, as Rolling Stone reports. Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, and her two children had sued Dr. Robert Koblin for malpractice in 2018 and settled the suit last month.

Cornell died by suicide in May 2017, and a toxicology report revealed multiple prescription drugs in his system, including Naxolone, Lorazepam, Pseudoephedrine, and barbiturates. In the original suit, Cornell’s family maintained that Koblin’s treatment had contributed to the singer’s death, alleging that the medications had “impaired [his] cognition, clouded his judgment, and caused him to engage in dangerous impulsive behaviors that he was unable to control, costing him his life.”