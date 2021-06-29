Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more.
“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera wrote. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.” She continued:
Aguilera was a contemporary of Spears’ since they both starred in the 1990s Mickey Mouse Club reboot MMC alongside Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Keri Russell, and Ryan Gosling. The two singers famously performed alongside Madonna at the 2000 MTV VMAs.
Many pop stars made public statements about Spears’ remarks at the hearing, including Brandy, Mariah Carey, Halsey, and more. Timberlake shared a series of tweets in support of Spears. Timberlake made a public apology after the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears.