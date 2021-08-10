Chromatics Coming to an End, Band Members Say

Three members of Chromatics have announced the end of the electro-pop band. Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller, and Nat Walker signed a statement that was shared on Radalet and Miller’s Instagram accounts. “After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics,” the statement reads. “We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way—we are eternally grateful for your love and support.” Find the full statement below.

Nowhere in the announcement is there mention of Johnny Jewel, who toured with the group, produced a number of Chromatics recordings, and founded the label Italians Do It Better, which released multiple albums by the band. Italians Do It Better, on its Instagram page, thanked Chromatics. And, in a statement to Stereogum, a representative for Johnny Jewel said, “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.”

Chromatics formed in 2001 in Portland, Oregon. They have released over 10 albums in their 20-year run, the most recent being last year’s Faded Now, essentially a deluxe edition of Closer to Grey. Memorably, the band performed twice on Twin Peaks: The Return. Johnny Jewel also said he made tons of music for The Return, later sharing some of it on Chromatics’ Themes for Television.

The fate of Chromatics’ highly-anticipated, long-delayed LP Dear Tommy remains unclear amid the news of their split. The album was first announced in 2014, and has been subject to multiple setbacks in the years since. In 2017, it was said that Johnny Jewel had destroyed every copy of the record after a near-death experience. The band has shared a number of songs from the record, including “Just Like You” and “Shadow.”

In the spring of last year, the band shared a new tracklist for Dear Tommy. The album was slated to feature unheard versions of the previously released “Just Like You,” “Dear Tommy,” and “Time Rider.” An official release date was never announced.