Chubby and the Gang Announce New Album, Share New Song “Coming Up Tough”: Listen

Chubby and the Gang have announced their next album, The Mutt’s Nuts. The British band’s first LP for Partisan Records was produced by Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco. It arrives August 27 and is led by a new single called “Coming Up Tough.” Check it out below.

“‘Coming Up Tough’ is about a family member of mine who ended up going to prison at very young age for over 20 years,” frontman Charlie Manning (aka Chubby Charles) said in a statement. “He went in as a kid and spent most of his life in the system. Where’s the justice in that? You come out and have to prove yourself to a world that shut you away—what chance do you have? There’s no attempt at actual rehabilitation, no empathy, just a cage to be forgotten about. I wanted the song to feel like a snowball effect. The character gets thrown out of his house at first and it feels almost juvenile, but then as it progresses you realize the real trouble he’s in. And too often once you’re in trouble you can’t get out.”

Chubby and the Gang’s previous album Speed Kills was released last year. In May, they released a new two-song 7″ that featured the tracks “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” and “Life’s Lemons,” both of which also feature on The Mutt’s Nuts.

Check out where Speed Kills landed on Pitchfork’s list of “The 35 Best Rock Albums of 2020.”

Chubby and the Gang: The Mutt’s Nuts

The Mutt’s Nuts:

01 The Mutt’s Nuts

02 It’s Me Who’ll Pay

03 Coming Up Tough

04 On the Meter

05 Beat That Drum

06 Pressure

07 Take Me Home to London

08 Life on the Bayou

09 White Rags

10 Overachiever

11 Someone’s Gunna Die

12 Getting Beat Again (Eppu Normaali)

13 Life’s Lemons

14 Lightning Don’t Strike Twice

15 I Hate the Radio