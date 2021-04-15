Chubby and the Gang Share New Song “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice”: Listen

Chubby and the Gang have released a new song, “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice.” It’s the A-side of a forthcoming double A-side 7″ single that will arrive on May 28. According to a press release, both tracks will appear on Chubby and the Gang’s next album, currently set for a 2021 release. Watch the “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” video, directed by Jasper Cable-Alexander, below.
Chubby and the Gang singer/lyricist Charlie Manning said of “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice” in a statement:
Last year, Chubby and the Gang released their debut Speed Kills. Last fall, the British bannd announced its new signing to Partisan Records with the release of a song called “Union Dues.”
Check out Pitchfork’s “The 35 Best Rock Albums of 2020,” featuring Speed Kills.