Chvrches and John Carpenter Remix Each Other for New 7″ Single: Listen

By
star95radio
-
0
9


Chvrches and John Carpenter have joined forces for a new 7″ single. The two-track release features Chvrches’ take on the American horror master’s song “Turning the Bones,” and Carpenter’s remix of the Scottish band’s recent single “Good Girls.” Pre-orders for the colored vinyl have already sold out on various sites, but you can take a listen to the remixes below.

Chvrches’ next album Screen Violence arrives August 27 via Glassnote. To date, the synth-pop trio have shared the singles “He Said She Said,” a collaboration with Robert Smith called “How Not to Drown,” and “Good Girls.” The Cure frontman shared his own remix of “How Not to Drown” in June.



Source link

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR