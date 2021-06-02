Chvrches Announce Tour and Album, Share New Song With the Cure’s Robert Smith: Listen

Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches have announced their fourth studio album. It’s called Screen Violence and it arrives August 27 via Glassnote. Today’s announcement comes with the release of a new single featuring the Cure’s Robert Smith called “How Not to Drown.” Check it out below, along with the album tracklist and artwork and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“How Not to Drown” marks Chvrches’ second single of the year, following April’s “He Said She Said.” In 2019, the band released “Death Stranding,” its addition to the Hideo Kojima game of the same name.

Chvrches’ previous studio album Love Is Dead arrived in 2018. Revisit Pitchfork’s interview “Chvrches on the Frustrations That Inspired Their Outspoken New Album.”

Screen Violence:

01 Asking for a Friend

02 He Said She Said

03 California

04 Violent Delights

05 How Not to Drown (with Robert Smith)

06 Final Girl

07 Good Girls

08 Lullabies

09 Nightmares

10 Better If You Don’t

Chvrches:

11-09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

11-10-12 Austin, TX – ACL Live

11-14 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

11-15 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

11-17 Minneapolis, MN – Armory

11-18 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

11-19 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11-20 Columbus, OH – Express Live!

11-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

11-23 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

11-26 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11-27 New York, NY – Terminal 5

11-30 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

12-01 Boston, MA – House of Blues

12-02 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

12-03 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

12-05 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation

12-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

12-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

12-09 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union

12-11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

12-13 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12-14 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

12-16 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

