Chvrches Announce Tour and Album, Share New Song With the Cure’s Robert Smith: Listen

Scottish synth-pop band Chvrches have announced their fourth studio album. It’s called Screen Violence and it arrives August 27 via Glassnote. Today’s announcement comes with the release of a new single featuring the Cure’s Robert Smith called “How Not to Drown.” Check it out below, along with the album tracklist and artwork and the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“How Not to Drown” marks Chvrches’ second single of the year, following April’s “He Said She Said.” In 2019, the band released “Death Stranding,” its addition to the Hideo Kojima game of the same name.
Chvrches’ previous studio album Love Is Dead arrived in 2018. Revisit Pitchfork’s interview “Chvrches on the Frustrations That Inspired Their Outspoken New Album.”
Screen Violence:
01 Asking for a Friend
02 He Said She Said
03 California
04 Violent Delights
05 How Not to Drown (with Robert Smith)
06 Final Girl
07 Good Girls
08 Lullabies
09 Nightmares
10 Better If You Don’t
Chvrches:
11-09 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
11-10-12 Austin, TX – ACL Live
11-14 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
11-15 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom
11-17 Minneapolis, MN – Armory
11-18 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
11-19 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
11-20 Columbus, OH – Express Live!
11-22 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
11-23 Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
11-26 New York, NY – Terminal 5
11-27 New York, NY – Terminal 5
11-30 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
12-01 Boston, MA – House of Blues
12-02 New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
12-03 Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
12-05 Cincinnati, OH – Ovation
12-06 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
12-08 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
12-09 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
12-10 Salt Lake City, UT – Union
12-11 Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl
12-13 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
12-14 San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
12-16 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12-17 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.