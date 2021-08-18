Circuit des Yeux Announces New Album -io, Shares Video for New Song “Dogma”: Watch

Haley Fohr has announced that her next album as Circuit des Yeux is on the way. It’s titled -io and it’s out October 22 via Matador. “Dogma” is the first single from -io. Watch its music video below.

-io is Fohr’s first Circuit des Yeux album in four years, following 2017’s Reaching for Indigo. She shared a brief statement about “Dogma”:

Where there is faith there is violence. The story of civilization is complicated and layered with dogmas. At each individual’s incentive lies both a beacon and an instinct. The fool follows the outer while the idiot chases her interior. Society is a necessary subversion of the self. It is through time that our quiet alarms grow with great intensity until emancipation through implosion or explosion become imminent.

Last year, Fohr returned to her Jackie Lynn alter ego for the full-length Jacqueline.

-io:

01 Tonglen | In Vain

02 Vanishing

03 Dogma

04 The Chase

05 Sculpting the Exodus

06 Walking Toward Winter

07 Argument

08 Neutron Star

09 Stranger

10 Oracle Song