City Girls Release New Song “Twerkulator”: Listen

City Girls are back with their highly-anticipated single “Twerkulator.” The track became popular on TikTok after it was leaked toward the end of last year. Now, JT and Yung Miami have officially unleashed it. “Twerkulator” samples “Planet Rock,” the 1982 song by Afrika Bambaataa & The Soulsonic Force. Listen to “Twerkulator” below via Quality Control/Motown.

City Girls released their most recent studio album City on Lock in 2020. Earlier this year, they teamed up with DaBaby and BRS Kash for the latter’s remix of “Throat Baby (Go Baby).”

