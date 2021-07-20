Clairo Announces 2022 Tour | Pitchfork

Clairo has announced a North American tour in support of her new record Sling. The shows are slated to take place in February, March, and April of 2022. Joining Clairo on tour are British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks and Brooklyn band Widowspeak. Find the schedule below.
Clairo is partnering with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to create a safe, inclusive, and harassment-free environment at the concerts. “Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Clairo stated in a press release. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show.”
Read Pitchfork’s interview “Clairo Has Something to Prove.”
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Clairo:
02-16 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
02-17 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
02-19 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
02-22 Richmond, VA – The National
02-24 New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
02-26 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
02-27 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03-02 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS
03-04 Toronto, Ontario – HISTORY
03-07 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
03-08 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03-10 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
03-18 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03-20 Denver, CO – The Fillmore
03-23 Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
03-25 Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Hall
03-28 Vancouver, British Columbia – The Orpheum
03-30 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
03-31 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
04-02 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
04-03 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
04-05 Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
04-07 Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
04-09 Austin, TX – ACL at Moody Theater
04-10 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
04-13 Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach
04-14 Orland, FL – Hard Rock Live
04-16 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle