Clairo Announces New Album Sling, Shares New Song “Blouse”: Listen

Clairo has announced her sophomore studio album: Sling arrives July 16 via FADER Label/Republic Records. Clairo wrote and recorded Sling at Allaire Studios in Upstate New York. She co-produced the record with Jack Antonoff. Clairo has shared the first single from Sling. Listen to “Blouse,” which features background vocals from Lorde, below. See her performance of the new song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below, too.

Sling is the follow-up to Clairo’s 2019 debut LP Immunity. The new record is also her first with new North American label home Republic. Earlier tonight, Lorde released her new single “Solar Power,” which featured backing vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Revisit Pitchfork’s profile “Clairo Has Something to Prove.”