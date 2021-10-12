Coachella Reverses Vaccine Mandate for 2022

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has announced it will no longer require require full vaccination for attendees at the 2022 festival. A message posted to the festival’s Instagram story (and viewed by Pitchfork) states: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR Proof of full vaccination.”

On August 12, Coachella parent company AEG Presents issued a nationwide vaccine mandate at all of its events and facilities, effective October 1. The health policy—which can still be found on the official Coachella website—requires “full vaccination” for all fans and staff, defined as “14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.” Pitchfork has reached out to Coachella representatives for comment.

Coachella is scheduled for the weekends of April 15-17 and 22-24, 2022. Both the 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2020 AEG Presents laid off 15 percent of the company’s workforce, furloughed more than 100 more employees, and issued pay cuts of 20-50 percent.