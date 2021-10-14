Coldplay Announce 2022 World Tour

Coldplay have announced a world tour behind their Max Martin–produced album Music of the Spheres. After declining to tour the album’s predecessor, Everyday Life, for environmental reasons, the band have pledged to cut tour emissions by 50 percent and adopt a broad model for sustainability, with each show powered exclusively by renewable energy. They plan to eliminate “significantly more CO2 than the tour produces” with initiatives including the planting of one tree for each ticket sold. Ten percent of all tour earnings will enter a fund for “environmental and socially conscious causes,” according to a press release. Check out the dates below.

In a statement, the band said they were “very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we’ve spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour’s potential to push things forward. We won’t get everything right, but we’re committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn.”

Initiatives include the use of solar installations at every venue, as well as energy generated from waste cooking oil, a kinetic stadium floor, and kinetic bikes powered by fans. A mobile, rechargeable show battery touted as the first of its kind will store the energy. The band will encourage fans to use low-carbon transport with an app that offers venue discounts as rewards, and will discourage single-use plastic bottles by providing free water. They have also enlisted climate experts at Imperial College London’s Grantham Institute – Climate Change and the Environment to track the tour’s environmental impact.

H.E.R. will support most of the shows, with London Grammar on board for some dates.

Coldplay launched their Music of the Spheres rollout back in April with the release of lead single “Higher Power.” They didn’t announce the album proper until July, and followed the news with two more tracks: “Colortura” and “My Universe.” The latter features K-pop superstars BTS, and was released with a sci-fi visual directed by Dave Meyers.

Coldplay:

03-18 San Jose, Costa Rica – Estadio Nacional

03-22 Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Estadio Olímpico

03-25 Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA ^

03-29 Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron ^

04-03 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol ^

04-23 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium ^

04-26 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium ^

05-03 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium ^

05-06 Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium ^

05-08 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium ^

05-28 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

06-01 Washington, DC – FedExField ^

06-04 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium ^

06-08 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field ^

06-11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

06-14 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium ^

07-02 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-03 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park ^

07-08 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Narodowy ^

07-10 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion Berlin ≠

07-12 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion Berlin ^

07-16 Paris, France – Stade de France ^

07-17 Paris, France – Stade de France ^

08-05 Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-06 Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium ^

08-12 London, England – Wembley Stadium ^

08-13 London, England – Wembley Stadium ^

08-16 London, England – Wembley Stadium ≠

08-23 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Park Stadium ^

09-10 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil – Rock in Rio Festival

^with H.E.R.

≠with London Grammar