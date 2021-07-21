Coldplay Announce New Album Music of the Spheres

Coldplay have announced their ninth album Music of the Spheres. The Max Martin–produced LP is due out October 15 via Atlantic. The tracklist features multiple song titles that are just emoji, including “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.” (The opening track is the emoji for the ringed planet, which does not render properly on this website.) Check out the trailer below.

In a handwritten note, the band wrote that the album is “(vol.i)” and added that a new song from the album called “Coloratura” is coming out on Friday. Another single will follow in September. “Everyone is an alien somewhere,” the band added.

The band shared the new album’s first single “Higher Power” in June. Coldplay subsequently performed the song for the 2021 BRIT Awards and on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Music of the Spheres:

01 🪐 [Ringed Planet Emoji]

02 Higher Power

03 Humankind

04 ✨

05 Let Somebody Go

06 ❤️

07 People of the Pride

08 Biutyful

09 🌎

10 My Universe

11 ♾

12 Coloratura