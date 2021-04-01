Coldplay, HAIM, and Damon Albarn to Play Glastonbury 2021 Livestream

Glastonbury will stage a ticketed livestream event on May 22 featuring Coldplay, HAIM, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, and more. The announcement follows the cancellation of the 2021 festival due to uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The performers—who The Guardian reports waived their fees—will also include Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith, Kano, Idles, and Honey Dijon, as well as several surprise guests, with music and other performances taking place at various festival landmarks.

Their sets will broadcast as part of a five-to-six hour production directed by Paul Dugdale. You can buy tickets for any of four airings, which have been staggered for different timezones. Streams numbered 1, 2, 3, and 4 will broadcast at 7 p.m. in BST, EDT, PDT, and AEST, respectively. Tickets cost $27.50 from worthyfarm.live, with funds supporting the festival and its charities following the brutal $6.9 million loss from the 2020 festival’s last-minute cancellation.