Colleen Green Announces New Album Cool, Shares New Song “I Wanna Be a Dog”: Listen

Colleen Green has announced that she’s returning with her first new album since 2015’s I Want to Grow Up. This one’s called Cool, and it’s out September 10 via Hardly Art. The new album is introduced by the lead single “I Wanna Be a Dog.” Check out the new video, which was directed by Steele O’Neal.

Cool:

01 Someone Else

02 I Wanna Be a Dog

03 Posi Vibes

04 Highway

05 Natural Chorus

06 You Don’t Exist

07 It’s Nice to Be Nice

08 How Much Should You Love a Husband?

09 I Believe in Love

10 Pressure to Cum