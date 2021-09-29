Converge and Chelsea Wolfe Announce New Album Bloodmoon: I, Share New Song: Listen

Converge have announced a new album with Chelsea Wolfe, her frequent collaborator and bandmate Ben Chisholm, and Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky. It’s called Bloodmoon I, and it’s out November 19 via Epitaph (digitally and on CD); it’s out on vinyl June 24 via Deathwish. Watch the video for the album single “Blood Moon” below.

The album was produced by Converge’s Kurt Ballou, and the musicians began collaborating for the prospective project in 2016. “The project stretched my vocals in new ways,” Wolfe said in a statement. “It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals.”

Bloodmoon I:

01 Blood Moon 
02 Viscera of Men 
03 Coil     
04 Flower Moon 
05 Tongues Playing Dead 
06 Lord of Liars   
07 Failure Forever           
08 Scorpion’s Sting         
09 Daimon          
10 Crimson Stone           
11 Blood Dawn



