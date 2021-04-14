Conway the Machine Details La Maquina, Shares New Song With J.I.D and Ludacris: Listen

Conway the Machine will release his new project La Maquina this Friday, April 16, via Griselda Records, his own Drumwork Music Group, and EMPIRE. It’ll mark the Buffalo rapper’s second full-length of 2021, following If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, his February collaboration with Big Ghost Ltd. The project includes “Blood Roses,” as well as a new track called “Scatter Brain,” featuring J.I.D and Ludacris. Hear the song below and scroll down for the tracklist and artwork for La Maquina.

Guests on La Maquina include Conway’s Drumwork signees Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius, as well as his Griselda labelmates Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher. In addition, 2 Chainz features on the song “200 Pies.” The project also has production from Don Cannon, the Alchemist, Murda Beatz, frequent collaborator Daringer, and more.

Read about Conway the Machine’s LULU EP in Pitchfork’s “Great Records You May Have Missed: Spring 2020.”

La Maquina:

01 Bruiser Brody (prod. J.R. Swift)

02 630 Tip Off (prod. Bangladesh)

03 Blood Roses [ft. Jae Skeese] (prod. Cardiak)

04 Clarity (prod. Don Cannon)

05 KD (prod. Murda Beatz)

06 200 Pies [ft. 2 Chainz] (prod. The Alchemist)

07 Sister Abigail [ft. Jae Skeese and 7xvethegenius] (prod. J.R. Swift)

08 Grace [ft. Jae Skeese] (prod. Cosmo Beats)

09 Scatter Brain [ft. J.I.D and Ludacris] (prod. Don Cannon)

10 Had to Hustle [ft. El Camino] (prod. Cosmo Beats)

11 S.E. Gang [ft. Westside Gunn and Benny the Butcher] (prod. Daringer)