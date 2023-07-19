Cops Clarify Carlee Russell Disappearance Details, No Missing Child Report

Cops are clarifying some things after Carlee Russell was recovered following a 48-hour period of her having gone missing … and it sounds like they, too, have more questions.

Hoover PD issued a new statement with a handful of details they say they can elaborate on as the investigation continues — the most important of which, it seems, is the fact that even now … they say they haven’t gotten any further reports about a wandering child.

Remember, this was at the crux of the case from the beginning — Carlee called 911 on the night she disappeared … telling dispatchers she saw a toddler walking by itself along a local highway at night, and reiterated that to family members as well before pulling over.

After that, she vanished … only to turn up 3 days later, with not very many answers as to what happened to her — other than her loved ones claiming she was kidnapped, that is.



There’s more info HPD is relaying in their new remarks … including the fact that they say there’s residential surveillance footage that apparently shows Carlee walking down the sidewalk in her neighborhood alone — this before she showed up to her parents’ front door.

The police are also clarifying reports — citing dispatch chatter that went over the airwaves — of Carlee having been transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. They say that’s not true … all that happened is that somebody called 911 reporting she was unresponsive — but they say she was, in fact, awake and speaking when paramedics actually arrived.



One last important detail … HPD says it’s waiting for Carlee to be made available for a follow-up interview, claiming they’ve only been able to obtain a preliminary statement from her.

On its face, it sounds like they’re somewhat suspicious themselves about this whole thing — which echoes the growing public sentiment at this point … people are raising an eyebrow.



