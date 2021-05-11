Country Westerns Announce New Covers EP, Share New Video: Watch

Nashville band Country Westerns have announced a new covers EP. The self-titled record arrives June 18 via Fat Possum, and will feature versions of tracks by Richard and Linda Thompson, Dead Moon, and more, as well as one original song. Today (May 11), Country Westerns have shared their rendition of Jad Fair (Half Japanese) and Norman Blake’s (Teenage Fanclub) “Undeletable,” along with an official video. Check it out below.

“I’ve always been a fan of both Half Japanese and Teenage Fanclub, I was lucky enough to find this record,” Country Westerns’ Joseph Plunket said in a press release. “I feel like it became an anthem for our band. It reminds me of AC/DC’s ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock N’ Roll).’ It’s a more positive song than I could ever write. I love it and I hope we did it justice.”

Country Westerns EP was recorded in the garage practice-space at drummer Brian Kotzur’s house. The majority of the EP was laid down live, while “Undeleteable” was recorded over the course of several shorter sessions.

Country Westerns released their self-titled debut album last year. Read about it in Pitchfork’s list “The 35 Best Rock Albums of 2020.”