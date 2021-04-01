Courtney Barnett and Vagabon Cover Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It”: Listen

Courtney Barnett and Vagabon have shared their cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It,” part of a forthcoming release celebrating the 10th anniversary of Van Etten’s 2010 album Epic. That project, epic Ten, pairs a reissue of Epic with other artists covering each track, and is out April 16. Listen to Barnett and Vagabon’s version of “Don’t Do It” below.
“Courtney and I found that we have a beautiful collaborating chemistry when we made our cover of ‘Reason to Believe,’ which came out earlier this year.” Vagabon said in a statement. “So when CB asked me to join her in singing ‘Don’t Do It’ by the inimitable Sharon Van Etten, I was thrilled! ‘Don’t Do It’ is one of my favorite tracks off Epic and it was such a pleasure to do a version of it with Courtney.”
In addition to Barnett and Vagabon, epic Ten features Lucinda Williams (“Save Yourself”), Fiona Apple (“Love More”), Shamir (“Dsharpg”), and more. Earlier this year, Vagabon and Barnett collaborated on another cover, taking on Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe.”