Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Courtney Barnett has announced her third solo studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The follow-up to the 2018 LP Tell Me How You Really Feel arrives November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). Ahead of the new record, Barnett has shared the opening track “Rae Street” along with a music video. Watch it below and scroll down for the album details.
Barnett wrote Things Take Time, Take Time over a period of two years and recorded the LP between the end of 2020 and early 2021 between Sydney and Melbourne. She laid down the album with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa.
Barnett recently announced a North American tour and teased a snippet of new music. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Vagabon for two covers: In January, they played a version of Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe,” and, in April, they shared a rendition of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It.”
Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 interview “Courtney Barnett Talks About Taking on Misogyny and Self-Doubt With Her New Album.”
Things Take Time, Take Time:
01 Rae Street
02 Sunfair Sundown
03 Here’s the Thing
04 Before You Gotta Go
05 Turning Green
06 Take It Day By Day
07 If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
08 Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
09 Splendour
10 Oh the Night