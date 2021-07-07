Courtney Barnett Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Courtney Barnett has announced her third solo studio album, Things Take Time, Take Time. The follow-up to the 2018 LP Tell Me How You Really Feel arrives November 12 (via Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists). Ahead of the new record, Barnett has shared the opening track “Rae Street” along with a music video. Watch it below and scroll down for the album details.

Barnett wrote Things Take Time, Take Time over a period of two years and recorded the LP between the end of 2020 and early 2021 between Sydney and Melbourne. She laid down the album with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa.

Barnett recently announced a North American tour and teased a snippet of new music. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Vagabon for two covers: In January, they played a version of Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe,” and, in April, they shared a rendition of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It.”

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 interview “Courtney Barnett Talks About Taking on Misogyny and Self-Doubt With Her New Album.”

Things Take Time, Take Time:

01 Rae Street

02 Sunfair Sundown

03 Here’s the Thing

04 Before You Gotta Go

05 Turning Green

06 Take It Day By Day

07 If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

08 Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

09 Splendour

10 Oh the Night