Courtney Barnett Announces North American Tour

Courtney Barnett has announced a North American tour. The 23-date trek marks her first tour of the United States and Canada in three years. Barnett will stop off in Seattle, Detroit, San Diego, Nashville, New York, and more. Supporting acts for the tour include Bartees Strange, Shamir, and Julia Jacklin. Find Barnett’s full schedule (which kicks off in November 2021 and ends in February 2022) via the tour poster below. Plus, watch a trailer for the tour, which includes a snippet of new music.

Barnett’s last solo studio album was Tell Me How You Really Feel, which came out in 2018. The following year she issued MTV Unplugged Live in Melbourne. According to press materials, she is readying a new LP for 2021.

Earlier this year, Barnett linked up with Vagabon for a pair of covers. In January, they played a version of Tim Hardin’s “Reason to Believe,” and, in April, they shared a rendition of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It.”

Revisit Pitchfork’s 2018 interview “Courtney Barnett Talks About Taking on Misogyny and Self-Doubt With Her New Album.”

