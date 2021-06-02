Courtney Love Says There Will “Absolutely Not” Be a Hole Reunion

Since Hole’s 2012 comeback show, Courtney Love has gone back and forth on the possibility of further band reunions. In 2014, she was rehearsing with guitarist Eric Erlandson, drummer Patty Schemel, and bassist Melissa Auf der Maur, before ultimately ruling out a reunion. A couple of years later, she posted a photo with Schemel and Auf der Maur with the caption, “with the girls, serving up a Hole lot of something. maybe,” but nothing materialized.

More recently, in a May 2019 interview with The Guardian, Love said of a potential Hole reunion, “We are definitely talking about it.” She continued, “There’s nothing wrong with honoring your past.”

Then, a little less than a year later, it was announced that Love and Auf der Mar would perform at a 2020 benefit event for Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. Unfortunately, the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Still, in fall 2020, Love told NME, that she “had a good session” at a rehearsal studio with Schemel and Auf der Maur. She added, responding to a question about a Hole reunion, “It’s something I’d love to do and I’ve been taking guitar lessons over Zoom during lockdown and I’m writing again so we’ll see!”

Well, in a new interview with Vogue, Courtney Love now says that “a proper Hole reunion” will “absolutely not” happen. She elaborated, “And you guys have gotta get over it. Our old manager Peter Mensch calls once a year to ask about a reunion: ‘Hey, just doing my thing I do every year with you and Jimmy Page [of Led Zeppelin].’ And I’m so honored to be in that company, but it’s just not gonna happen.”

Love also said, “We’re all really good friends and Melissa and I are especially close—we talk every day. But Eric is kinda off-the-grid right now—I think he’s in Japan literally becoming a monk. I’m not even kidding. Melissa, Patty, and I think he’s become a monk or something on that level of aestheticism.”

The Vogue interview surrounds Love’s new video series called Bruises of Roses, where she’ll cover some of her favorite songs. The first entry is a cover of “California Stars.” Find that below, and head to Vogue for the full article, titled “Courtney Love Has a New Video Series Covering Her Favorite Songs.”