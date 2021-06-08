Cowboy Bebop Composer Yoko Kanno to Score Live-Action Netflix Series

After being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and injuries sustained on set, Netflix’s live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop officially wrapped shooting earlier this year. Now, we’ve gotten a few more  details on the forthcoming series: It’s set for release this fall, and original composer Yoko Kanno will return to contribute original music to the show. 

Below, check out a video of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda, who will portray the roles of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine respectively.



