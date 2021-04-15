Crumb Announce New Album Ice Melt

Crumb have announced their second studio album, Ice Melt. The follow-up to 2019’s Jinx is out April 30 via the psych-rock band’s own Crumb Records. It was recorded with producer Jonathan Rado in Los Angeles and features the previously released singles “Trophy,” “Balloon,” and “BNR.” Check out the album artwork (by Abraham El Makawy) and full tracklist below.

Much of the album was demoed out during a 2019 trip to Los Angeles by frontwoman Lila Ramani, who describes the new record as a “return back down to earth,” taking a deep look at “real substances and beings that live on this planet.”

Read Pitchfork’s Rising interview “Crumb’s Psychedelic Rock Is Eerie, Disorienting, Trippy—Just Don’t Call It Chill.”

Ice Melt:

01 Up & Down

02 BNR

03 Seeds

04 L.A.

05 Gone

06 Retreat!

07 Trophy

08 Balloon

09 Tunnel (all that you had)

10 Ice Melt